Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Kodak from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

KODK stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 4.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, Director Michael Sileck bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 250,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,526,720.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,694,872 shares of company stock valued at $15,538,766. Corporate insiders own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 416.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 69,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Kodak (Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.