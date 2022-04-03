eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.620-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.310-$5.570 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

