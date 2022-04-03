Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 326,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 766% from the average session volume of 37,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (ECAOF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.