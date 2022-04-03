Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 326,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 766% from the average session volume of 37,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

