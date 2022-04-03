Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Update

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 6,390,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on EC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $19.13.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

