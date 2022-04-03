Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.23

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.23 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07), with a volume of 476,268 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.59 million and a PE ratio of -7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Eden Research Company Profile (LON:EDEN)

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

