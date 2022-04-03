Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.23

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.23 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07), with a volume of 476,268 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.59 million and a PE ratio of -7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.48.
Eden Research Company Profile (LON:EDEN)
Recommended Stories
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.