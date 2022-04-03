Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NYSE EPC opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

