Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. Educational Development has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Educational Development had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

