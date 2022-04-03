Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Insider Sells $445,278.90 in Stock

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EMR opened at $98.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

