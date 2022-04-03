EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,309.61

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,309.61 ($17.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,383.72 ($18.13). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,354 ($17.74), with a volume of 44,857 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £857.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,267.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,309.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

