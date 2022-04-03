Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $13.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

