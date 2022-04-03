Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) will announce $165.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.10 million and the lowest is $162.95 million. Employers reported sales of $163.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $682.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $676.76 million to $689.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $726.21 million, with estimates ranging from $713.52 million to $738.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EIG. StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of Employers stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.37. 177,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,749. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. Employers has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at $234,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

