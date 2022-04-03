Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENB. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.77.

ENB stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. Enbridge has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $46.53.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,206,000 after acquiring an additional 157,128 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

