Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$61.00 at TD Securities

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.19.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$58.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$117.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.19. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$45.76 and a 12-month high of C$58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.2199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total value of C$57,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,573,596.10. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$177,738.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,183 shares in the company, valued at C$9,219,916.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.