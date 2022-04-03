Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 35.79.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 35.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is 29.20.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

