Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EDR. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 35.79.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group stock opened at 29.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of 29.20. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. The firm had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.