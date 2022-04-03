Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

EFOI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.38. 80,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,193. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $8.17.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 79.94% and a negative return on equity of 161.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFOI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter worth about $147,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Focus (Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.