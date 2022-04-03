Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 23,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

