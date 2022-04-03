Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ERF. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.44.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.75. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.