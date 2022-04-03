Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Cap Achieves $1.62 Billion

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00004004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $158.23 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00039219 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00108534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,199,706 coins. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

