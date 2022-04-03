Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enovix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.12). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enovix will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enovix.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENVX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. 1,170,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,455. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. Enovix has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $39.48.

In other news, Director J Daniel Mccranie bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the third quarter valued at $1,835,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

