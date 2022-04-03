Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.70.

Entegris stock traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,763. Entegris has a 12 month low of $101.16 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

