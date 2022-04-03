Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGLX. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of EGLX stock opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The company has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

