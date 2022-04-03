Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of Enzo Biochem stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 35,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $142.23 million, a PE ratio of 292.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.15.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.25%.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
