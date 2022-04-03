EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

NYSE EOG opened at $120.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

