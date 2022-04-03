Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 270.00 to 280.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.97.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $205,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.2% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 172.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.