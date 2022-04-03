Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Increased to Buy at SEB Equities

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 370.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.97.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

