Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Increased to Buy at SEB Equities

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 370.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.97.
Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
