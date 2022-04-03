Equitable Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,500 put options on the company. This is an increase of 791% compared to the typical volume of 393 put options.
In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,222. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equitable by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,585,000 after buying an additional 862,470 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Equitable by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 4,534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.
EQH stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. Equitable has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.
About Equitable (Get Rating)
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
