Equitable Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EQH)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQHGet Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,500 put options on the company. This is an increase of 791% compared to the typical volume of 393 put options.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,222. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equitable by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,585,000 after buying an additional 862,470 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Equitable by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 4,534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

EQH stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. Equitable has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Equitable (NYSE:EQHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.