Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $2.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $25.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.