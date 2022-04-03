Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.66 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $900.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

