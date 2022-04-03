Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sera Prognostics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sera Prognostics in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12).
Shares of SERA opened at $3.62 on Friday. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sera Prognostics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in Sera Prognostics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 376,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sera Prognostics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sera Prognostics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.
About Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
