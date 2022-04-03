Essex LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Essex LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.