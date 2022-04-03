Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
EL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $357.09.
Shares of EL stock opened at $274.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.79. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.
In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.