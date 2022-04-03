Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $357.09.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock opened at $274.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.79. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.