Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $215.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. StockNews.com raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total value of $938,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $127.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.73. Etsy has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

