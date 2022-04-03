Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $163.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.60.

EEFT traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.03. The company had a trading volume of 385,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,483. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.31. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.79 and a beta of 1.44. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $96.30 and a 12-month high of $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,361,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,057,000 after buying an additional 187,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

