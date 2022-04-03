Exane Derivatives Acquires 276 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $150.71 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

