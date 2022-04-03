Exane Derivatives Buys 1,476 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 542.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 105.45%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

