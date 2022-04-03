Exane Derivatives Invests $48,000 in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.10.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.06.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

