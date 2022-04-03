Exane Derivatives Purchases 1,347 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 177.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,055,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $11,336,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $12,676,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE M opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.