Exane Derivatives Purchases New Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNOB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $91,667.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

CNOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CNOB opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.26. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 41.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.15%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

