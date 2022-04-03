Exane Derivatives Reduces Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Exane Derivatives cut its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,743 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Ping Identity were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $1,970,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ping Identity by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ping Identity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ping Identity by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ping Identity stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.07. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

About Ping Identity (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.