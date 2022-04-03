Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Up 23.5% in March

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ENPC opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Executive Network Partnering has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 67,920.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
