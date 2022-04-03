Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.27

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.14. Exeo Entertainment shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1,125 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.
Exeo Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXEO)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exeo Entertainment (EXEO)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Exeo Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exeo Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.