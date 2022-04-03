Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Down 3.4%

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $99.65 and last traded at $99.69. 9,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,379,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.13.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after acquiring an additional 258,733 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 88.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

