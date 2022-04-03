extraDNA (XDNA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,446.00

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $85,571.24 and $3,446.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, extraDNA has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

