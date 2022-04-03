Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $278,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

