F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $242.12 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.12.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get F5 alerts:

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $324,281.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,191 shares of company stock worth $2,899,126. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of F5 by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

F5 stock opened at $209.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.62 and a 200-day moving average of $215.12. F5 has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

F5 Company Profile (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.