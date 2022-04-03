Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.71.
Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.44. 151,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,096. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.16.
In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,924,000 after purchasing an additional 96,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
