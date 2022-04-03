Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.44. 151,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,096. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.16.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,924,000 after purchasing an additional 96,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

