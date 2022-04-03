Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 7.9% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,384,000 after purchasing an additional 53,202 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 611,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 12.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.

NYSE FICO opened at $449.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $482.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.