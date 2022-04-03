Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) were down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8,175.00 and last traded at $8,175.00. Approximately 9 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8,200.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8,084.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,120.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $226.02 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $79.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $28.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.46%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

