FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $4.22 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $226.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.26. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

